January 10, 2017

Jackson police report 1/10/17

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Billie J. Robinson, 38, homeless, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear and probation violation. n Bradley J. Brown, 37, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Billie J. Robinson, 38, homeless, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear and probation violation.
  • Bradley J. Brown, 37, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.
  • Jessica L. Pender, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a stealing charge.
  • Samuel R. Winingar, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

Summonses

  • Joan A. Thomas, 48, of Jackson was issued a summons for failure to stop at a posted stop sign.
  • Brandon S. Harvel, 28, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle without driver's license in possession.
  • Terry L. Ferguson, 64, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was issued a summons for seat-belt violation.
  • Erin R. Green, 24, of Jackson was issued a summons for failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Collin Reimann, 18, of Jackson was issued a citation for park curfew violation.
Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Aaron Drive.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Oak Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Shannon Court.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • A fight in progress was reported in the area of East Main Street and North Ohio Street.
Police/Fire Reports

