Jackson police report 1/10/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Billie J. Robinson, 38, homeless, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear and probation violation.
- Bradley J. Brown, 37, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.
- Jessica L. Pender, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear on a stealing charge.
- Samuel R. Winingar, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
Summonses
- Joan A. Thomas, 48, of Jackson was issued a summons for failure to stop at a posted stop sign.
- Brandon S. Harvel, 28, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle without driver's license in possession.
- Terry L. Ferguson, 64, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was issued a summons for seat-belt violation.
- Erin R. Green, 24, of Jackson was issued a summons for failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Collin Reimann, 18, of Jackson was issued a citation for park curfew violation.