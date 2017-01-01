Jackson police report 1/1/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Anthony D. Griesbaum, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug parpahernalia and parking a motor vehicle where prohibited.
- David L. Ivie, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Jacob L. Cooper, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
- Jessy V. Eades, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear and was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.
- Jennifer T. Burton, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Summonses
- Dwight A. Nance, 21, of Whitewater was issued a summons for seat-belt violation.
- Ethan L. Geary, 18, of Jackson was issued a summons for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
- Devin T. Yamnitz, 21, of Jackson was issued a summons for displaying the plates of another.
- Austin T. Brown, 20, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a summons for failure to register a motor vehicle.