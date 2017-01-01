All sections
January 1, 2017

Jackson police report 1/1/17

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Anthony D. Griesbaum, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug parpahernalia and parking a motor vehicle where prohibited...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Anthony D. Griesbaum, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug parpahernalia and parking a motor vehicle where prohibited.
  • David L. Ivie, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Jacob L. Cooper, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
  • Jessy V. Eades, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear and was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.
  • Jennifer T. Burton, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.

Summonses

  • Dwight A. Nance, 21, of Whitewater was issued a summons for seat-belt violation.
  • Ethan L. Geary, 18, of Jackson was issued a summons for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
  • Devin T. Yamnitz, 21, of Jackson was issued a summons for displaying the plates of another.
  • Austin T. Brown, 20, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a summons for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Burglaries

  • A burglary attempt was reported in the 1000 block of Jessica Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.
  • A burglary attempt was reported in the 700 block of West Washington Street.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of East Jackson Boulevard and Gerald Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the area of Barton Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Kimbeland Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

