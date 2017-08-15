Jackson police 8/15/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Justin Brune, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Arrests
- Donald Brown, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Fulton County, Georgia, warrant fo rprobation violation.
- Tyler Fritz, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Melanie Hercik, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Lyndsey Mendoza, 25, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of failure to have two lighted headlamps, possession of marijuana under 10 grams, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, displaying the plates of another and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Dane Evans, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of alcohol by a minor.
Assault