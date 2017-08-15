Jackson police 8/15/17

Tyler Fritz, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.

Melanie Hercik, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

