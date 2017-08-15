All sections
August 15, 2017

Jackson police 8/15/17

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Justin Brune, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and failure to register a motor vehicle...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Justin Brune, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, fourth-degree domestic assault, first-degree property damage and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Arrests

  • Donald Brown, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Fulton County, Georgia, warrant fo rprobation violation.
  • Tyler Fritz, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Melanie Hercik, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Lyndsey Mendoza, 25, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of failure to have two lighted headlamps, possession of marijuana under 10 grams, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, displaying the plates of another and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Dane Evans, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of alcohol by a minor.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Crow Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nancy Drive.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Bellevue Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Kies Avenue.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Police/Fire Reports

