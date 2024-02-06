All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterNovember 29, 2017
Jackson police 11/29/17
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Teresa Valentine, 43, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant. n Paige Sides, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Teresa Valentine, 43, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Paige Sides, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Kenneth Carter, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
  • Donald Brown, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Kasey Hoffman, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and speeding.

Citations

  • Carissa Bartlett, 27, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
  • Katlyn Master, 21, of Jackson was issued a citation for displaying plates of another and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Elwanda Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Brown Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Brown Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Tanglewood.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Vale Drive.
  • Peace disturbance reported in the 800 block of Amanda Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Maple Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Harmony Lane and North High Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of East Main Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of East Main Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy