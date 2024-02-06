Jackson police 11/29/17

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Teresa Valentine, 43, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Paige Sides, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Kenneth Carter, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
- Donald Brown, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Kasey Hoffman, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked and speeding.
Citations
- Carissa Bartlett, 27, of Jackson was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended.
- Katlyn Master, 21, of Jackson was issued a citation for displaying plates of another and failure to register a motor vehicle.