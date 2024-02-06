All sections
blotterFebruary 21, 2018
Jackson fire report 2/20/18
n Emergency medical service on Hope Street. n Mutual aid on Interstate 55. Thursday n Emergency medical service on Jackson Boulevard. n Citizen assist on Brown Street. Sunday n Citizen assist on Kimbel Lane. n Citizen assist on Hilltop Drive.
  • Emergency medical service on Hope Street.
  • Mutual aid on Interstate 55.

Thursday

  • Emergency medical service on Jackson Boulevard.
  • Citizen assist on Brown Street.

Sunday

  • Citizen assist on Kimbel Lane.
  • Citizen assist on Hilltop Drive.
