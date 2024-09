Medical assists were made at 8:22 a.m. on East Cape Rock Drive; 8:40 a.m. on South Benton Street; 9:44 a.m. on Southern Expressway; 10:39 a.m. on Cheney Drive; 12:22 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 4:38 p.m. on Mason Street; 5:17 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 1115 p.m. on Independence Street; and 11:29 p.m. on South Hanover Street.