September 7, 2023
Fire report 9-7-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Sept. 5 n Medical assists were made at 5:33 a.m. on North Park Drive; 10:01 a.m. on South Benton Street; 1:25 p.m. on South Mount Road; and 2:29 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Sept. 5

  • Medical assists were made at 5:33 a.m. on North Park Drive; 10:01 a.m. on South Benton Street; 1:25 p.m. on South Mount Road; and 2:29 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Hazardous condition call was made at 6:26 a.m. on Bellevue Street.
  • At 9:36 a.m., fire alarm on Christine Street.
  • At 9:46 a.m., fire alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • At 3:18 p.m., fire alarm on Linden Street.
  • At 5:27 p.m., residential fire on Steven Drive.
