Fire report 9-7-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Sept. 5
Medical assists were made at 5:33 a.m. on North Park Drive; 10:01 a.m. on South Benton Street; 1:25 p.m. on South Mount Road; and 2:29 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive.
Hazardous condition call was made at 6:26 a.m. on Bellevue Street.
At 9:36 a.m., fire alarm on Christine Street.
At 9:46 a.m., fire alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.