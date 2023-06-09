Fire report 9-6-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Sept. 4 n Medical assists were made at 9:10 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 3:19 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 6:24 p.m. on Sherwood Drive; 7:45 p.m. on Barberry Street; and 9:44 p.m. on South Benton Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Sept. 4
Medical assists were made at 9:10 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 3:19 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 6:24 p.m. on Sherwood Drive; 7:45 p.m. on Barberry Street; and 9:44 p.m. on South Benton Street.
Hazardous condition calls were made at 4:07 p.m. on South Hanover Street; 5:05 p.m. on William Street; and 5:11 p.m. on Edgewood Road.