All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterSeptember 6, 2023
Fire report 9-6-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Sept. 4 n Medical assists were made at 9:10 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 3:19 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 6:24 p.m. on Sherwood Drive; 7:45 p.m. on Barberry Street; and 9:44 p.m. on South Benton Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sept. 4

  • Medical assists were made at 9:10 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 3:19 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 6:24 p.m. on Sherwood Drive; 7:45 p.m. on Barberry Street; and 9:44 p.m. on South Benton Street.
  • Hazardous condition calls were made at 4:07 p.m. on South Hanover Street; 5:05 p.m. on William Street; and 5:11 p.m. on Edgewood Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy