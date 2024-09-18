All sections
September 18, 2024

Fire report 9-18-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to multiple calls on Sept. 16, including seven medical assists, two hazardous condition calls, and two fire alarms across various locations in the city.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Sept. 16

• Medical assists were made at 7:33 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 8:06 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 11:47 a.m. on Sheridan Drive; 12:53 p.m. on North Ellis Street; 2:01 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 5:48 p.m. on Themis Street; and 10:20 p.m. on Bellevue Street.

• Hazardous condition calls were made at 4:53 a.m. on North Frederick Street and 10:26 p.m. at South Sprigg and Locust streets.

• At 2:48 p.m., fire alarm on Oak Hills Drive.

• At 8:33 p.m., fire alarm on William Street.

