Fire report 9-18-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Sept. 14
Medical assists were made at 7:24 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 7:43 a.m. on Independence Street; 1:12 p.m., on Hazel Street; 3:36 p.m., on William Street; 5:49 p.m. on Fitzgerald Drive; 7:37 p.m., on Broadway; 9:05 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 11:08 p.m. on Broadway; and 11:36 p.m. South Ellis Street.
At 1:40 p.m., residential fire on Whitener Street.
At 2:28 p.m. hazardous condition on North Spanish Street.
At 3:08 p.m., hazardous condition on Independence Street.
At 3:55 p.m., technical rescue on Maria Louise Lane.
At 11:25 p.m., hazardous condition on Cousin Street.
Sept. 15
Medical assists were made at 11:49 a.m. on Clark Avenue; 1:36 p.m., on William Street; and 4:08 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road.
At 7 a.m., hazardous condition on North Spanish Street.
At 8:34 a.m., hazardous condition on Perry Avenue.
At 8:45 a.m., fire alarm on North Fountain Street.
At 1:48 p.m., fire alarm on College Hill Place.
At 7:14 p.m., hazardous condition on South Spring Avenue.
At 8:34 p.m., hazardous condition on Jefferson Avenue.
At 11:16 p.m., hazardous condition on Saratoga Avenue.