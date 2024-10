Medical assists were made at 9:25 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 11:09 a.m. on Albert Rasche Drive; 1:13 p.m. on North Water Street; 3:46 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 4:36 p.m. on South Frederick Street; 9:54 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; and 11:53 p.m. on Linden Street.