blotterSeptember 1, 2023
Fire report 9-1-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Aug. 30 n Medical assists were made at 6:49 a.m. on Walnut Street; 8:20 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 10:13 a.m. on Normal Avenue; 12:49 p.m. on Siemers Drive; 2:37 p.m. on Westwood Drive; 3:56 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 4:09 p.m. on Linden Street; and 4:59 p.m. on South Hanover Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Aug. 30

  • Medical assists were made at 6:49 a.m. on Walnut Street; 8:20 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 10:13 a.m. on Normal Avenue; 12:49 p.m. on Siemers Drive; 2:37 p.m. on Westwood Drive; 3:56 p.m. on North West End Boulevard; 4:09 p.m. on Linden Street; and 4:59 p.m. on South Hanover Street.
  • Hazardous condition calls were made at 10:15 a.m. on Steven Drive; 10:34 a.m. on South Pacific Street; and 8:21 p.m. on Niemann Drive.
  • At 1:41 p.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
