Medical assists were made at 9:11 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 9:27 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 12:10 p.m. on South Park Avenue; 12:25 p.m. on Independence Street; 2:47 p.m. on South Benton Street; 7:41 p.m. on Independence Street; and 10:05 p.m. on South Spring Avenue.