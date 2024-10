Medical assists were made at 12:49 a.m. on West Cape Rock Drive; 8:03 a.m. on Dumais Drive; 10:32 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 11:03 a.m., on Lynwood Hills Drive; 8:18 p.m. on South Ellis Street; 9:26 p.m. on Perryville Road; and 9:40 p.m. on South Ellis Street.