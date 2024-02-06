Fire report 8-31-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Aug. 29
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Aug. 29
Medical assists were made at 11:32 a.m. on Star Vue; 4:42 p.m. on North Kingshighway; and 6:49 p.m. on Walnut Street.
Hazardous condition calls were made at 6:50 p.m. at Walnut and Good Hope streets; 7:25 p.m. on South Ranney Avenue; and 8:08 p.m. on Niemann Drive.