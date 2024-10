CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Aug. 22 n Public service calls were made at 4:28 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:44 p.m. on Fairview Drive; and 10 p.m. on Timon Way. n Medical assists were made at 4:29 p.m. on Pioneer Drive; 5:20 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive; 6:10 p.m. at North Louisiana Avenue and Independence Street; and 8:53 p.m. on Mimosa Drive...