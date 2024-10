Medical assists were made at 12:03 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 1:17 p.m. on Linden Street; 1:28 p.m. on William Street; 1:32 p.m. on Blackberry Ridge; 2:10 p.m. on Delwin Street; 2:32 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 2:50 p.m. on Pioneer Drive; 3:15 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 5:45 p.m. on William Street; 5:49 p.m. on Linden Street; 7:34 p.m. on North Pind Wood Lane; 7:41 p.m. on South Pacific Street; and 10:13 p.m. on New Madrid Street.