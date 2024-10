Medical assists were made at midnight on Mississippi Street; 12:26 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 2:06 a.m. on Linden Street; 8:54 a.m. on Sycamore Circle; 9:24 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 11:15 a.m. on Silver Springs Road; 4:13 p.m. on South Broadview Street; 4:19 p.m. on South Ellis Street; and 6:06 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.