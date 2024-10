Medical assists were made at 2:10 a.m. on Themis Street; 7:43 a.m. on West End Boulevard; 8:10 a.m. on Lexington Avenue; 8:40 a.m. on Hopper Road; 9"34 a.m. on Glenview Drive; 10:38 a.m. on Champion Drive; and 11:09 a.m. on South Broadview Street.