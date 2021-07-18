All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJuly 17, 2021
Fire report 7-18-21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. July 14 n Medical assists were made at 11:42 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 12:14 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; and 4:06 p.m. at Rambler Drive and County Road 217...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

July 14

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Medical assists were made at 11:42 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 12:14 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; and 4:06 p.m. at Rambler Drive and County Road 217.
  • At 6:33 a.m., lift assist on South Spring Avenue.
  • At 9:46 a.m., lift assist on Autumn Leaf Drive.

July 15

  • Medical assists were made at 10:36 a.m. on Westwood Drive; 2:34 p.m. on Whitener Street; 4:32 p.m. on Penny Avenue; and 10:27 p.m. on North West End Boulevard.
  • At 2:07 a.m., lift assist on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • At 8:51 a.m., fire alarm on South Silver Springs Road.
  • At 11:59 a.m., lift assist on Paul Revere Drive.
  • At 3:13 p.m., lift assist on North Henderson Avenue.
  • At 5:04 p.m., lift assist on Jefferson Avenue.
  • At 8:16 p.m., commercial fire on South Mount Auburn Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy