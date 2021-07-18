Fire report 7-18-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. July 14 n Medical assists were made at 11:42 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 12:14 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; and 4:06 p.m. at Rambler Drive and County Road 217...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
July 14
Medical assists were made at 11:42 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 12:14 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; and 4:06 p.m. at Rambler Drive and County Road 217.
At 6:33 a.m., lift assist on South Spring Avenue.
At 9:46 a.m., lift assist on Autumn Leaf Drive.
July 15
Medical assists were made at 10:36 a.m. on Westwood Drive; 2:34 p.m. on Whitener Street; 4:32 p.m. on Penny Avenue; and 10:27 p.m. on North West End Boulevard.
At 2:07 a.m., lift assist on South Minnesota Avenue.
At 8:51 a.m., fire alarm on South Silver Springs Road.
At 11:59 a.m., lift assist on Paul Revere Drive.
At 3:13 p.m., lift assist on North Henderson Avenue.
At 5:04 p.m., lift assist on Jefferson Avenue.
At 8:16 p.m., commercial fire on South Mount Auburn Road.