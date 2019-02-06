Fire report 6-2-19

Thursday

Medical assists were made at 1:34 a.m. on Independence Street, 9:42 a.m. on Greenway Drive, noon on Westwood Drive, 12:14 p.m. on William Street, 4:14 p.m. on William Street and 8:47 p.m. on Rand Street.

At 8:46 a.m., a unit was dispatched and canceled en route to Siemers Drive.

At 9:12 a.m., a power line down was reported on South Ellis Street.

At 9:56 a.m., an invalid assist was made on Woodlawn Avenue.

At 10:24 a.m., a unit was dispatched and canceled en route on Kage Road.

At 12:34 p.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on North Pacific Street.

At 2:52 p.m., an EMS call was made on Park Place Drive.