blotterJune 1, 2019
Fire report 6-2-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 1:34 a.m. on Independence Street, 9:42 a.m. on Greenway Drive, noon on Westwood Drive, 12:14 p.m. on William Street, 4:14 p.m. on William Street and 8:47 p.m. on Rand Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:34 a.m. on Independence Street, 9:42 a.m. on Greenway Drive, noon on Westwood Drive, 12:14 p.m. on William Street, 4:14 p.m. on William Street and 8:47 p.m. on Rand Street.
  • At 8:46 a.m., a unit was dispatched and canceled en route to Siemers Drive.
  • At 9:12 a.m., a power line down was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • At 9:56 a.m., an invalid assist was made on Woodlawn Avenue.
  • At 10:24 a.m., a unit was dispatched and canceled en route on Kage Road.
  • At 12:34 p.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on North Pacific Street.
  • At 2:52 p.m., an EMS call was made on Park Place Drive.
  • At 2:58 p.m., a citizen assist was made on Linden Street.
