Medical assists were made at 9:57 a.m. on North Pacific Street; 11:39 a.m. on William Street; 2:47 p.m. at South Benton and South Hanover streets; 8:08 p.m. on South Louisiana Avenue; 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 55; and 10:31 p.m. at Randol Drive and Delwin Street.