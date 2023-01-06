Fire report 6-1-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. May 30
Medical assists were made at 7:35 a.m. on Hazel Street; 8:09 a.m. on Kage Hills Drive; 9:09 a.m. on South Fountain Street; 4:05 p.m. on Locust Street; and 6:29 p.m. at Bel Air Drive and Lyndhurst Drive.
At 12:17 p.m., hazardous condition on South Henderson Avenue.