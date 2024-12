Medical assists were made at 12:14 a.m. on Hill Brook Drive; 12:57 a.m. on Linden Street; 1:29 a.m. on Olive Street; 2:48 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; 1:38 p.m. on Chandelier Drive; 4:37 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 6:43 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 8:31 p.m. on Boxwood Drive.