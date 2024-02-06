Fire report 5-31-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
May 29
n Medical assists were made at 4:36 p.m. on South Spring Avenue; and 5:01 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
n At 5:22 p.m., hazardous condition on Hickory Street.
