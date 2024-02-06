All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMay 27, 2023
Fire report 5-28-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. May 24 n Medical assists were made at 8:36 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 9:33 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 9:40 a.m. on North Main Street; 10:14 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 1:28 p.m. on Rusmar Street; 2:02 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 9:06 p.m. on South Broadview Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

May 24

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Medical assists were made at 8:36 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 9:33 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 9:40 a.m. on North Main Street; 10:14 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 1:28 p.m. on Rusmar Street; 2:02 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 9:06 p.m. on South Broadview Street.
  • At 12:35 p.m., fire alarm on South Silver Springs Road.
  • At 11:22 p.m., hazardous condition at Hickey and South Ellis streets.

May 25

  • Medical assists were made at 7:33 a.m. on Whitener Street; 10:30 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 6:08 p.m. on Haddock Street; 6:20 p.m. on Linden Street; and 7:11 p.m. on Whitener Street.
  • At 10:14 a.m., hazardous condition on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 11:29 a.m., hazardous condition on William Street.
  • At 11:38 a.m., mutual aid on Interstate 55.
  • At 1:17 p.m., fire alarm on South Ellis Street.
  • At 3:44 p.m., fire alarm on Corporate Circle.
  • At 6:09 p.m., commercial fire on Cape Meadows Circle.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy