Fire report 5-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. May 24 n Medical assists were made at 8:36 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 9:33 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 9:40 a.m. on North Main Street; 10:14 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 1:28 p.m. on Rusmar Street; 2:02 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 9:06 p.m. on South Broadview Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
May 24
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Medical assists were made at 8:36 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 9:33 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 9:40 a.m. on North Main Street; 10:14 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 1:28 p.m. on Rusmar Street; 2:02 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 9:06 p.m. on South Broadview Street.
At 12:35 p.m., fire alarm on South Silver Springs Road.
At 11:22 p.m., hazardous condition at Hickey and South Ellis streets.
May 25
Medical assists were made at 7:33 a.m. on Whitener Street; 10:30 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 6:08 p.m. on Haddock Street; 6:20 p.m. on Linden Street; and 7:11 p.m. on Whitener Street.
At 10:14 a.m., hazardous condition on South Sprigg Street.
At 11:29 a.m., hazardous condition on William Street.
At 11:38 a.m., mutual aid on Interstate 55.
At 1:17 p.m., fire alarm on South Ellis Street.
At 3:44 p.m., fire alarm on Corporate Circle.
At 6:09 p.m., commercial fire on Cape Meadows Circle.