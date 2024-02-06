All sections
May 26, 2023
Fire report 5-26-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

May 24

  • Medical assists were made at 8:36 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 9:33 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 9:40 a.m. on North Main Street; 10:14 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 1:28 p.m. on Rusmar Street; 2:02 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 9:06 p.m. on South Broadview Street.
  • At 12:35 p.m., fire alarm on South Silver Springs Road.
  • At 11:22 p.m., hazardous condition at Hickey and South Ellis streets.
