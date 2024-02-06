All sections
blotterMay 25, 2023
Fire report 5-25-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. May 23 n Medical assists were made at 2:32 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive; 4:37 a.m. on North Street; 8:38 a.m. on William Street; 9:22 a.m. on William Street; 9:57 a.m. on Sheridan Drive; 11:51 a.m. on Walnut Street; 1:15 p.m. on Vantage Drive; and 5:34 p.m. on Clark Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

May 23

  • Medical assists were made at 2:32 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive; 4:37 a.m. on North Street; 8:38 a.m. on William Street; 9:22 a.m. on William Street; 9:57 a.m. on Sheridan Drive; 11:51 a.m. on Walnut Street; 1:15 p.m. on Vantage Drive; and 5:34 p.m. on Clark Avenue.
  • At 12:32 a.m., commercial fire on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 2:12 a.m., hazardous condition on South Frederick Street.
  • At 10:34 a.m., hazardous condition on Lexington Avenue.
  • At 12:09 p.m., fire alarm on Silverthorne Trail.
  • At 2:25 p.m., technical rescue at Highway 34 and Route ZZ.
  • At 3:03 p.m., commercial fire on Linden Street.
  • At 7:43 p.m., hazardous condition on Themis Street.
  • At 11:23 p.m., fire alarm on William Street.
