Fire report 5-25-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
May 23
Medical assists were made at 2:32 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive; 4:37 a.m. on North Street; 8:38 a.m. on William Street; 9:22 a.m. on William Street; 9:57 a.m. on Sheridan Drive; 11:51 a.m. on Walnut Street; 1:15 p.m. on Vantage Drive; and 5:34 p.m. on Clark Avenue.
At 12:32 a.m., commercial fire on South Sprigg Street.
At 2:12 a.m., hazardous condition on South Frederick Street.
At 10:34 a.m., hazardous condition on Lexington Avenue.
At 12:09 p.m., fire alarm on Silverthorne Trail.
At 2:25 p.m., technical rescue at Highway 34 and Route ZZ.
At 3:03 p.m., commercial fire on Linden Street.
At 7:43 p.m., hazardous condition on Themis Street.