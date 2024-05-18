All sections
May 17, 2024

Fire report 5-18-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

May 15

Medical assists were made at 8:58 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 11:19 a.m. on South Lorimier Street; and 4:30 p.m. on Randol Avenue,At 11:42 a.m., hazardous condition call on Linden Street.At 6:18 p.m., commercial fire on Siemers Drive.

May 16

  • Medical assists were made at 7:41 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 10:12 a.m. on Blattner Drive; 12:47 pm. on South West End Boulevard; and 6:16 p.m. on Copperfield Court.
  • At 1:27 a.m., hazardous condition call on Good Hope Street.
Police/Fire Reports

