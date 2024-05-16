All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 15, 2024

Fire report 5-16-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. May 13 Medical assists were made at 10:13 a.m. on Capaha Trail; 10:37 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 3:23 p.m on David Street; 6:38 p.m. on Barberry Street; and 6:38 p.m. on Whitener Street.At 9:40 a.m., fire alarm at South Minnesota Avenue and Commercial Street.At 3:14 p.m., fire alarm on Belleridge Pike.At 7:11 p.m., hazardous condition call at Paul Revere Drive and Minute Men Way...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

May 13

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Medical assists were made at 10:13 a.m. on Capaha Trail; 10:37 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 3:23 p.m on David Street; 6:38 p.m. on Barberry Street; and 6:38 p.m. on Whitener Street.At 9:40 a.m., fire alarm at South Minnesota Avenue and Commercial Street.At 3:14 p.m., fire alarm on Belleridge Pike.At 7:11 p.m., hazardous condition call at Paul Revere Drive and Minute Men Way.

May 14

Medical assists were made at 8:33 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 10:29 a.m. on Ranney Avenue; and 11:11 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; and 5:37 p.m. on North Main Street.At 2:28 p.m., residential fire on Delwin Street.At 9:35 p.m., hazardous condition call on South Park Avenue.

Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Related
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 11
Police report 6-11-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 7
Police report 6-7-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 7
Fire report 6-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy