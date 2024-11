Medical assists were made at 8:04 a.m., on Bloomfield Road; 8:54 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 9:54 a.m. on Walnut Street; 2:48 p.m. on Fairview Drive; 5:26 p.m. on Green Acres Drive; 5:40 p.m. at Independence and North Pacific streets; 6:39 p.m. on Cougar Run; 9:02 p.m. on Whitener Street; 9:34 p.m. on South Lorimier Street; 10:53 p.m. on North Street.