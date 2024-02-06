All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
April 26, 2024

Fire report 4-26-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 24 Medical assists were made at 4:49 p.m. on Bloomfield Road; 4:54 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 7:09 p.m. on South Kingshighway.Hazardous condition calls were made at 12:19 p.m. on South Pacific Street and 6:06 p.m. on North Frederick Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

April 24

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Medical assists were made at 4:49 p.m. on Bloomfield Road; 4:54 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 7:09 p.m. on South Kingshighway.Hazardous condition calls were made at 12:19 p.m. on South Pacific Street and 6:06 p.m. on North Frederick Street.

April 25

  • Medical assists were made at 12:31 p.m. on Thilenius Street; 12:41 p.m. on Glenridge Drive; an 5:53 p.m. on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 12:16 p.m., hazardous condition call was made on North Henderson Avenue.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy