April 27, 2019

Fire report 4-26-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 4:16 p.m. on South Benton Street and 9:03 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road, n At 6:25 a.m., an electrical wiring/equipment problem call was made on North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 4:16 p.m. on South Benton Street and 9:03 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road,
  • At 6:25 a.m., an electrical wiring/equipment problem call was made on North Kingshighway.
  • At 12:46 p.m., a good intention call was made on Brink Avenue.
  • At 3:11 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • At 5:04 p.m., a person in distress call was made on Cousin Street.
  • At 4:17 p.m., a citizen assist was made on Haddock Street.
  • At 5:27 p.m., a citizen assist was made on Independence Street.
  • At 5:40 p.m., an electrical wiring/equipment problem call was made on South Kingshighway.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:09 a.m. on Westfield Drive, 3:04 a.m. on Parksite Drive, 3:20 a.m. on North Main Street, 8:02 a.m. on South Sprigg Street, 4:14 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 5:39 p.m. on Interstate 55 and 7:45 p.m. on Asher Street.
  • At 8:17 a.m., an electrical wiring/equipment problem call was made on South Kingshighway.
  • At 11:51 a.m., a motor vehicle accident call with no injuries was made on North Kingshighway.
  • At 7:03 p.m., smoke or odor investigation was performed on North Sprigg Street.

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

April 19

  • A medical assist was made at 2:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Crites Street.

April 21

  • A medical assist was made at 4:05 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Seventh Street.

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 3:37 a.m. in the 100 block of County Road 208 and 3:09 p.m. in the 3000 block of Main Street.

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 4:59 p.m. in the 1000 block of Second Street East, 8:40 p.m. in the 28000 block of U.S 61 and 8:48 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street.
  • At 1:18 p.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 55, mile market 89.8.

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound, mile marker 87, 7:43 p.m. in the 800 block of Seventh Street East and 10:12 p.m. in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.
  • At 6:09 p.m., a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 55 northbound, mile marker 89.
  • At 7:14 p.m., an illegal burn call in the 100 block of Berkley Street.

Thursday

  • At 6:45 p.m. a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 55 northbound, mile marker 92.
  • At 8:37 p.m. a fire alarm call was made in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.

Friday

  • At 11:27 a.m., a medical assist call was made in the 1100 block of Perkins Street.
