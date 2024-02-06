Fire report 4-26-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 4:16 p.m. on South Benton Street and 9:03 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road,
- At 6:25 a.m., an electrical wiring/equipment problem call was made on North Kingshighway.
- At 12:46 p.m., a good intention call was made on Brink Avenue.
- At 3:11 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on South Kingshighway.
- At 5:04 p.m., a person in distress call was made on Cousin Street.
- At 4:17 p.m., a citizen assist was made on Haddock Street.
- At 5:27 p.m., a citizen assist was made on Independence Street.
- At 5:40 p.m., an electrical wiring/equipment problem call was made on South Kingshighway.
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 12:09 a.m. on Westfield Drive, 3:04 a.m. on Parksite Drive, 3:20 a.m. on North Main Street, 8:02 a.m. on South Sprigg Street, 4:14 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 5:39 p.m. on Interstate 55 and 7:45 p.m. on Asher Street.
- At 8:17 a.m., an electrical wiring/equipment problem call was made on South Kingshighway.
- At 11:51 a.m., a motor vehicle accident call with no injuries was made on North Kingshighway.
- At 7:03 p.m., smoke or odor investigation was performed on North Sprigg Street.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
April 19
- A medical assist was made at 2:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Crites Street.
April 21