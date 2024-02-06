Fire report 4-20-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 17 n Medical assists were made at 10:56 a.m. on Longview Drive; 12:04 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 12:42 p.m. on Delwin Street; 12:56 p.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 3:16 p.m. on North Kingshighway; and 9:46 p.m. on Hackberry Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
April 17
Medical assists were made at 10:56 a.m. on Longview Drive; 12:04 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 12:42 p.m. on Delwin Street; 12:56 p.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 3:16 p.m. on North Kingshighway; and 9:46 p.m. on Hackberry Street.
At 8:23 a.m. fire alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 11:15 a.m., hazardous condition call on North Main Street.
At 5:25 p.m., fire alarm on North Ellis Street.
April 18
Medical assists were made at 5:38 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 7:44 p.m. on Sheridan Drive; 10:35 p.m. on North Kingshighway.
At 7:26 a.m., fire alarm on North Spanish Street.
At 1:38 p.m., fire alarm on South Silver Springs Road.
At 3:31 p.m., residential fire on North Fountain Street.