April 19, 2024

Fire report 4-19-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 17 n Medical assists were made at 10:56 a.m. on Longview Drive; 12:04 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 12:42 p.m. on Delwin Street; 12:56 p.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 3:16 p.m. on North Kingshighway; and 9:46 p.m. on Hackberry Street. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

April 17

  • Medical assists were made at 10:56 a.m. on Longview Drive; 12:04 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 12:42 p.m. on Delwin Street; 12:56 p.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 3:16 p.m. on North Kingshighway; and 9:46 p.m. on Hackberry Street.
  • At 8:23 a.m. fire alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • At 11:15 a.m., hazardous condition call on North Main Street.
  • At 5:25 p.m., fire alarm on North Ellis Street.
