Fire report 4-19-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
April 17
Medical assists were made at 10:56 a.m. on Longview Drive; 12:04 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 12:42 p.m. on Delwin Street; 12:56 p.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 3:16 p.m. on North Kingshighway; and 9:46 p.m. on Hackberry Street.
At 8:23 a.m. fire alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 11:15 a.m., hazardous condition call on North Main Street.