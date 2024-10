Medical assists were made at 7:21 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 7:53 a.m on William Street; 8:02 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 10:10 a.m. on Hackberry Street; 11:01 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 3:18 p.m. on Good Hope Street; 4:47 p.m. on Clark Avenue; and 6:59 p.m. on South Sprigg Street.