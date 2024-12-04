All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
April 12, 2024

Fire report 4-12-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. April 10 • Medical assists were made at 2:04 a.m. on William Street; 1:01 p.m. on Boxwood Drive; 1:14 p.m. on North Spring Avenue; 2:03 p.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 4:24 p.m. on Hackberry Street; and 6:08 p.m. on Cape West Crossings.At 8:27 a.m., fire alarm on North Ellis Street.At 930 a.m., fire alarm on Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

April 10

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Medical assists were made at 2:04 a.m. on William Street; 1:01 p.m. on Boxwood Drive; 1:14 p.m. on North Spring Avenue; 2:03 p.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; 4:24 p.m. on Hackberry Street; and 6:08 p.m. on Cape West Crossings.At 8:27 a.m., fire alarm on North Ellis Street.At 930 a.m., fire alarm on Broadway.

April 11

• Medical assist was made at 3:43 p.m. on La Mesa Drive.At 10:02 a.m., fire alarm on Lacey Street.

Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Related
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 11
Police report 6-11-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 7
Police report 6-7-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 7
Fire report 6-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy