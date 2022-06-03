All sections
March 5, 2022

Fire report 3-6-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 2 n Medical assists were made at 5:35 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 7:43 a.m. on Marlin Drive; 10"18 a.m. on Gordonville Road; 10:39 a.m. on North West End Boulevard; 11:05 a.m. on North Ellis Street; 2:09 p.m. on North Ellis Street; 3:34 p.m. on William Street; and 5 p.m. on Lexington Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

March 2

  • Medical assists were made at 5:35 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 7:43 a.m. on Marlin Drive; 10"18 a.m. on Gordonville Road; 10:39 a.m. on North West End Boulevard; 11:05 a.m. on North Ellis Street; 2:09 p.m. on North Ellis Street; 3:34 p.m. on William Street; and 5 p.m. on Lexington Avenue.
  • At 6:59 a.m., lift assist on North Silver Springs Road.
  • At 10:54 a.m., mutual aid on Second Street in Scott City.
  • At 12:48 p.m., vegetation fire on County Road 613.
  • At 12:54 p.m., mutual aid on Second Street in Scott City.
  • At 4:34 p.m., vegetation fire on Park Hill Drive.

March 3

  • Medical assists were made at 1:40 a.m. on Delwin Street; 6:40 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 12:02 p.m. on Audrey Street; 6:11 p.m. on Kingsway Drive; and 6:56 p.m. at Earleen and Andrew drives.
  • At 1:03 p.m., fire alarm on South Silver Springs Road.
  • At 1:14 p.m., lift assist on Albert Street.
  • At 3:01 p.m., expanded traffic collision on North Kingshighway.
