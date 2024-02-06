Fire report 3-30-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 28
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
March 28
Medical assists were made at 9:31 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 11:28 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 12:33 p.m. on South Farrar Drive; 12:40 p.m. on Megan Drive; 12:46 p.m. on North Broadview Street; 3:48 p.m. on William Street; 4:06 p.m. on North Frederick Street; and 7:24 a.m. on North Frederick Street.
At 9:50 a.m., mutual aid in McClure, Illinois.
At 5:55 p.m., fire alarm on William Street.
At 6:09 p.m., hazardous condition on William Street.
At 8:12 p.m., residential fire on North Main Street.