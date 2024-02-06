All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 30, 2023

Fire report 3-30-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 28 n Medical assists were made at 9:31 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 11:28 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 12:33 p.m. on South Farrar Drive; 12:40 p.m. on Megan Drive; 12:46 p.m. on North Broadview Street; 3:48 p.m. on William Street; 4:06 p.m. on North Frederick Street; and 7:24 a.m. on North Frederick Street. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

March 28

  • Medical assists were made at 9:31 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 11:28 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 12:33 p.m. on South Farrar Drive; 12:40 p.m. on Megan Drive; 12:46 p.m. on North Broadview Street; 3:48 p.m. on William Street; 4:06 p.m. on North Frederick Street; and 7:24 a.m. on North Frederick Street.
  • At 9:50 a.m., mutual aid in McClure, Illinois.
  • At 5:55 p.m., fire alarm on William Street.
  • At 6:09 p.m., hazardous condition on William Street.
  • At 8:12 p.m., residential fire on North Main Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy