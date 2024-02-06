All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 29, 2023

Fire report 3-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 27 n Medical assists were made at 6:29 a.m. on North Middle Street; 6:58 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:11 a.m. on South Farrar Drive; 9:13 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 10:50 a.m., on Shirley Drive; 12:55 p.m. on Whitener Street; 3:55 p.m. on Kingsway Drive; 6:04 p.m. on South Fountain Street; 9:58 p.m. on Rampart Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

March 27

  • Medical assists were made at 6:29 a.m. on North Middle Street; 6:58 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:11 a.m. on South Farrar Drive; 9:13 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 10:50 a.m., on Shirley Drive; 12:55 p.m. on Whitener Street; 3:55 p.m. on Kingsway Drive; 6:04 p.m. on South Fountain Street; 9:58 p.m. on Rampart Street.
  • At 1:41 p.m., vegetation fire at South Silver Springs Road and South Kingshighway.
  • At 4:29 p.m., hazardous condition at North West End Boulevard and Normal Avenue.
  • At 7:59 p.m., fire alarm on North Sprigg Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy