Fire report 3-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
March 27
Medical assists were made at 6:29 a.m. on North Middle Street; 6:58 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:11 a.m. on South Farrar Drive; 9:13 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 10:50 a.m., on Shirley Drive; 12:55 p.m. on Whitener Street; 3:55 p.m. on Kingsway Drive; 6:04 p.m. on South Fountain Street; 9:58 p.m. on Rampart Street.
At 1:41 p.m., vegetation fire at South Silver Springs Road and South Kingshighway.
At 4:29 p.m., hazardous condition at North West End Boulevard and Normal Avenue.