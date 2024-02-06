All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 28, 2023

Fire report 3-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 26 n Medical assists were made at 1:38 p.m. at William and Pacific streets; 8:59 p.m. on Oak Hills Drive; and 9:07 p.m. on North Sprigg Street. n At 10:05 a.m., residential fire on Yorktown Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

March 26

  • Medical assists were made at 1:38 p.m. at William and Pacific streets; 8:59 p.m. on Oak Hills Drive; and 9:07 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 10:05 a.m., residential fire on Yorktown Drive.
  • At 4:39 p.m., hazardous condition on Hunters Lane.
  • At 5 p.m., hazardous condition on Clark Avenue.
  • At 6:58 p.m., commercial fire on Broadway.
  • At 8:11 p.m., hazardous condition on Azalea Lane.
  • At 8:54 p.m., fire alarm on Dearmont Circle.
  • At 9:30 p.m., hazardous condition on William Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy