Fire report 3-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
March 26
Medical assists were made at 1:38 p.m. at William and Pacific streets; 8:59 p.m. on Oak Hills Drive; and 9:07 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
At 10:05 a.m., residential fire on Yorktown Drive.
At 4:39 p.m., hazardous condition on Hunters Lane.
At 5 p.m., hazardous condition on Clark Avenue.
At 6:58 p.m., commercial fire on Broadway.
At 8:11 p.m., hazardous condition on Azalea Lane.
At 8:54 p.m., fire alarm on Dearmont Circle.
At 9:30 p.m., hazardous condition on William Street.