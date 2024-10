blotter March 27, 2024

Fire report 3-27-24

Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 25 n Medical assists were made at 10:50 a.m. on North Kingshighway and 1:17 p.m. on William Street. n Hazardous condition calls were made at 7:19 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 2:58 p.m. at North Main and Johnson streets; 4:41 p.m. at Bloomfield and Louis streets; and 5:07 p.m. on William Street. ...