blotterMarch 19, 2024
Fire report 3-19-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 17 n Medical assists were made at 11:37 a.m. on William Street and 12:56 p.m. on Linden Street. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

March 17

  • Medical assists were made at 11:37 a.m. on William Street and 12:56 p.m. on Linden Street.
  • At 12:29 p.m., fire alarm on William Street.
  • At 5:04 p.m., hazardous condition call at Roberts Street and Oak Lane.
  • At 8:02 p.m., fire alarm on Dearmont Circle.
  • At 10:12 p.m., fire alarm on William Street.
