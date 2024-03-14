All sections
blotterMarch 14, 2024
Fire report 3-14-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 12 n Medical assists were made at 9:28 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 9:40 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 1:10 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 2:01 p.m. on Siemers Drive; and 6:29 p.m. on Clark Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

March 12

  • Medical assists were made at 9:28 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 9:40 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 1:10 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 2:01 p.m. on Siemers Drive; and 6:29 p.m. on Clark Avenue.
  • Hazardous condition calls were made at 2:48 p.m. on West Rodney Drive; 5:07 p.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; and 9:43 p.m. on South Frederick Street.
  • At 7:50 a.m., fire alarm on South Farrar Drive.
