Fire report 3-14-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 12 n Medical assists were made at 9:28 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 9:40 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 1:10 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 2:01 p.m. on Siemers Drive; and 6:29 p.m. on Clark Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
March 12
Medical assists were made at 9:28 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 9:40 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 1:10 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 2:01 p.m. on Siemers Drive; and 6:29 p.m. on Clark Avenue.
Hazardous condition calls were made at 2:48 p.m. on West Rodney Drive; 5:07 p.m. on North Mount Auburn Road; and 9:43 p.m. on South Frederick Street.