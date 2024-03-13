Fire report 3-13-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 11 n Medical assists were made at 10:35 a.m. on Jewel Drive; 11:47 a.m. on Sylvan Lane; 12:11 p.m. on North Water Street; 12:35 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 12:39 p.m. on Amblewood Drive; and 3:46 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road. ...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
March 11
Medical assists were made at 10:35 a.m. on Jewel Drive; 11:47 a.m. on Sylvan Lane; 12:11 p.m. on North Water Street; 12:35 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 12:39 p.m. on Amblewood Drive; and 3:46 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road.