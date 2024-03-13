All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMarch 13, 2024
Fire report 3-13-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 11 n Medical assists were made at 10:35 a.m. on Jewel Drive; 11:47 a.m. on Sylvan Lane; 12:11 p.m. on North Water Street; 12:35 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 12:39 p.m. on Amblewood Drive; and 3:46 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

March 11

  • Medical assists were made at 10:35 a.m. on Jewel Drive; 11:47 a.m. on Sylvan Lane; 12:11 p.m. on North Water Street; 12:35 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 12:39 p.m. on Amblewood Drive; and 3:46 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road.
  • At 4:53 p.m., mutual aid in McClure, Illinois.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy