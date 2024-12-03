All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMarch 12, 2024
Fire report 3-12-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. March 10 n Medical assists were made at 10:46 a.m. on William Street; 11:05 a.m. on Independence Street; 12:08 p.m. on Vincent Park Drive; 1:15 p.m. on Vantage Drive; and 4:48 p.m. on Stewart Drive. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

March 10

  • Medical assists were made at 10:46 a.m. on William Street; 11:05 a.m. on Independence Street; 12:08 p.m. on Vincent Park Drive; 1:15 p.m. on Vantage Drive; and 4:48 p.m. on Stewart Drive.
  • Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:14 p.m. on Bloomfield Road and 3:42 p.m. on South Kingshighway.
  • At 4:08 p.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.
  • At 10:20 p.m., commercial fire on Doctors Park Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy