Fire report 3-12-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
March 10
Medical assists were made at 10:46 a.m. on William Street; 11:05 a.m. on Independence Street; 12:08 p.m. on Vincent Park Drive; 1:15 p.m. on Vantage Drive; and 4:48 p.m. on Stewart Drive.
Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:14 p.m. on Bloomfield Road and 3:42 p.m. on South Kingshighway.
At 4:08 p.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.
At 10:20 p.m., commercial fire on Doctors Park Drive.