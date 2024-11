Medical assists were made at 10:01 a.m. on Linden Street; 10:02 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 10:34 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 11:13 a.m. at Beaudean Lane and South Parkway Drive; 11:37 a.m. on North Pacific Street; and 6:40 p.m. at Howell Street and Karen Drive.