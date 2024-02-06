All sections
blotterFebruary 22, 2023
Fire report 2-22-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Feb. 20

  • Medical assists were made at 12:17 p.m. on North Sprigg Street and 4:30 p.m. on Cousin Street.
  • At 3:04 a.m., fire alarm on North Frederick Street.
  • At 8:21 a.m., fire alarm on Normal Avenue.
  • At 9:01 p.m., hazardous condition at West Cape Rock Drive and Perryville Road.
Police/Fire Reports
