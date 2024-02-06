Fire report 2-22-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Feb. 20 n Medical assists were made at 12:17 p.m. on North Sprigg Street and 4:30 p.m. on Cousin Street. n At 3:04 a.m., fire alarm on North Frederick Street. n At 8:21 a.m., fire alarm on Normal Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Feb. 20
Medical assists were made at 12:17 p.m. on North Sprigg Street and 4:30 p.m. on Cousin Street.
At 3:04 a.m., fire alarm on North Frederick Street.
At 8:21 a.m., fire alarm on Normal Avenue.
At 9:01 p.m., hazardous condition at West Cape Rock Drive and Perryville Road.