blotterFebruary 21, 2023
Fire report 2-21-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Feb. 19 n Medical assists were made at 9:50 a.m. on Kiwanis Drive; 3:36 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 4:55 p.m. on Jim Drury Way; 10:10 p.m. on North Main Street; and 11:42 p.m. on Sheridan Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Feb. 19

  • Medical assists were made at 9:50 a.m. on Kiwanis Drive; 3:36 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 4:55 p.m. on Jim Drury Way; 10:10 p.m. on North Main Street; and 11:42 p.m. on Sheridan Drive.
  • At 12:14 p.m., commercial fire on Siemers Drive.
  • At 6:05 p.m., vegetation fire on Cape Rock Drive.
  • At 10 p.m., fire alarm on Flagstone Drive.
