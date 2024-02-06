Fire report 2-21-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Feb. 19 n Medical assists were made at 9:50 a.m. on Kiwanis Drive; 3:36 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 4:55 p.m. on Jim Drury Way; 10:10 p.m. on North Main Street; and 11:42 p.m. on Sheridan Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Feb. 19
Medical assists were made at 9:50 a.m. on Kiwanis Drive; 3:36 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 4:55 p.m. on Jim Drury Way; 10:10 p.m. on North Main Street; and 11:42 p.m. on Sheridan Drive.