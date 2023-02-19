Fire report 2-19-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Feb. 15 n Medical assists were made at 12:40 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 1:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:01 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 5:41 p.m. on William Street; and 11:43 p.m. on Park Place Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Feb. 15
Medical assists were made at 12:40 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 1:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:01 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 5:41 p.m. on William Street; and 11:43 p.m. on Park Place Drive.
At 9:54 a.m., hazardous condition on South Silver Springs Road.
At 6:06 p.m., hazardous condition on North Kingshighway.
Feb. 16
Medical assists were made at 9:07 a.m. at North Lorimier and North Fountain streets; 10 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 1:03 p.m. on Bertling Street; and 1:22 p.m. on Big Bend Road.
At 6:17 a.m., fire alarm on Gordonville Road.
At 7:46 a.m., hazardous condition at William and South Broadview streets.
At 8:53 a.m., fire alarm on William Street.
At 1:28 p.m., hazardous condition on Linden Street.